Ecommerce

New data out from ThreatMetrix indicates lawmakers aren't close to cutting down cyber crime. According to their new data Q4 2017 saw nearly 200 million fraudulent purchases stopped; that is a 173% increase YoY. >>

Ecommerce

Get your chatbot strategy right and consumers will spend more money with you, according to new research from Globant company, PointSource. >>

Social Marketing

More ad dollars are headed in to social according to several experts, but the social space is increasingly crowded and hard to navigate for many brands. That, according to one expert is where influencers come in. A good influencer can reach more customers than a brand often can - and will likely be more trusted in the end. >>

Advertising

Facebook's latest earnings call has seen stock prices rebound significantly despite it's users spending less time on the social network. According to company information, consumers are spending less time on-site, but ad prices continue to go up, pushing about 43% higher through Q4 2017. >>

Advertising

Last week, Google announced a 'mute' button, hailed as a way for consumers to take back control of the ads they see online. By muting irrelevant or improperly targeted ads, consumers should see more content of interest, but does it solve the underlying problem of marketers who aren't properly targeting content? We asked two experts to weigh in. >>

Blogs & Content

This week Innotech Capitals, an international private equity and venture capital fund, is expected to announce it has made a seed investment in Glever.com that uses AI technology to make resume writing as simple as several mouse clicks. But the long play is the automation of all sorts of business documents. I asked the founder, Xiaoxin (Aaron) Yin to tell me more about the future of AI assisted business docs. >>

Advertising

There is a wealth of customer information available to businesses today, and yet many still struggle with properly collecting, measuring, and using all the data points available. We asked two experts to weigh in on how marketers can better use data. >>

Advertising

The audio element of digital advertising has become an increasingly attractive one for measurement purposes. However, it is not as easy to measure audibility as it is viewability. This poses a problem for advertisers on non-visual digital channels, such as radio or podcasts, but the Media Rating Council (MRC) continues to search for a definition. >>

Ecommerce

Amazon Go is officially a go, and with the first brick-and-mortar store doors open. The 'stores' boast thousands of items, no product on shelves, virtual check-outs, and delivery of the items ordered. One expert offers his take on the new experience. >>

Advertising

While recent research has shown that consumers believe brands should make their stance on social and political issues known, they don't want politics spoiling their fun during the Super Bowl. Perhaps weary of controversy during the NFL season, Americans just want to be entertained and marketed to, according to the Fifth Annual Burson-Marsteller Super Bowl Survey. >>

More stories >>