Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Internet : July 22, 2021
Top 3 IT checks for a successful holiday season
Despite it only being July, one expert believes now is the time for merchants, brands, and marketers to begin checking those holiday lists, especially when it comes to IT. This is because deploying upgrades - and especially new infrastructure - can take time. It can also take a while for bugs within the system to work themselves free. Here are a few things to check - before the busy holiday season swings in.
First, check in with how your expanded workforce can connect
"[Brands should] implement technologies that help support an expanded workforce during the holiday season such as employee management and onboarding tools, temporary checkout stations, new handheld devices and more," said Jeff Bradbury, Senior Marketing Director in Enterprise, Hughes Network Systems. "Make any necessary changes to network infrastructure as a result of new holiday store designs or rollouts."
Second, check in with security updates and update protocols
"Carry out all essential IT application and security updates; operators should confirm that updates were successful and systems are fully operational afterward," said Bradbury. "Integrate and test any new omnichannel and third-party systems that support holiday shopping; for example, retailers should troubleshoot all order processing and fulfillment operations to ensure they support the desired customer experience."
Third, remember scheduling may need extra focus
"Finalize IT staff schedules needed to support extended store hours; retailers can consider several options like hiring additional IT staff, ramping up managed services partner support or refocusing existing IT workers to provide the needed coverage for the longer operating hours," said Bradbury. "Ensure holiday training and digital signage content are loaded into media systems early enough to support pre-event training and ensure a successful go-live date."
Tags: Hughes Network, IT maintenance for brands, IT maintenance for marketers, IT security, IT upgrade, security checks
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Top 3 IT checks for a successful holiday season
- Study: Half of ransomware attacks begin with phishing
- Reports ID changes to shopper behavior on- and offline
- Back to School a key time for merchants, brands
- Report: Mobile video fraud skyrockets
- What to prep now for 2021 holiday season
- How to Adjust Remote Work in a Company
- Shoppers spending ahead of back-to-school rush