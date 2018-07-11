BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : July 11, 2018


Survey: Google, Facebook most influential

Don't turn away from Google or Facebook ads. That is a key takeaway from new data out from Choozle. Researchers for their 2018 Digital Advertising Trend Survey found that about half of consumers continue to list Facebook and Google as the most influential platforms for them.

by Kristina Knight

To be exact, 54% of consumers rated Facebook as the most influential for them while 44% listed Google as the most influential. What's more, despite trends showing that the digital video profile continues to grow nearly three-quarters (72%) of those surveyed reported they "do not prefer" video ads over other ad types.

Another interesting finding is this: nearly half (43%) of those surveyed say that they distrust advertising, in general. That is up nearly 10% from Choozle's 2017 survey.

"The survey findings show that consumers increasingly distrust digital advertising. We now have an important responsibility to step back, refine what we've got, tell users how and where their data will be used, and earn back their trust with fair and transparent practices," said Jeffrey Finch, Co-Founder & CPO, Choozle.

Other interesting findings include:

▪ 45% of consumers are "more likely" to click on mobile vs. other digital ads
▪ 54% report not using ad blockers over the past six months
▪ 44% report they don't known or understand the type of data ad companies collect about them
▪ 89% don't believe companies "do enough" to protect consumer data

"While consumer sentiment opposed the vast majority of predicted trends for 2018, results did reaffirm that consumers are expressing a greater affinity towards connected devices and being served advertisements through streaming services like Spotify. However, it may be in the best interest of advertisers who have pillared their efforts in trends such as video or voice to revisit their strategies if they wish to stay ahead of ever-changing consumer behavior."

The full Choozle data set can be found here.

Tags: 2018 Digital Advertising Trend Survey, advertising, advertising trends, Choozle, ecommerce, loyalty marketing, mobile marketing










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/07/survey-google-facebook-most-influential.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.