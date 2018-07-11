Survey: Google, Facebook most influential

by Kristina Knight

To be exact, 54% of consumers rated Facebook as the most influential for them while 44% listed Google as the most influential. What's more, despite trends showing that the digital video profile continues to grow nearly three-quarters (72%) of those surveyed reported they "do not prefer" video ads over other ad types.

Another interesting finding is this: nearly half (43%) of those surveyed say that they distrust advertising, in general. That is up nearly 10% from Choozle's 2017 survey.

"The survey findings show that consumers increasingly distrust digital advertising. We now have an important responsibility to step back, refine what we've got, tell users how and where their data will be used, and earn back their trust with fair and transparent practices," said Jeffrey Finch, Co-Founder & CPO, Choozle.

Other interesting findings include:

▪ 45% of consumers are "more likely" to click on mobile vs. other digital ads

▪ 54% report not using ad blockers over the past six months

▪ 44% report they don't known or understand the type of data ad companies collect about them

▪ 89% don't believe companies "do enough" to protect consumer data

"While consumer sentiment opposed the vast majority of predicted trends for 2018, results did reaffirm that consumers are expressing a greater affinity towards connected devices and being served advertisements through streaming services like Spotify. However, it may be in the best interest of advertisers who have pillared their efforts in trends such as video or voice to revisit their strategies if they wish to stay ahead of ever-changing consumer behavior."

The full Choozle data set can be found here.

