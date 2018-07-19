BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Search Marketing : July 19, 2018


Study finds search rising again

There is a new heavy hitter in the search marketing wars and it isn't a search engine - it's Amazon. According to new data out from Marin Software, marketers who have Amazon profiles are pushing about 20% of their digital budgets into Amazon search ads.

by Kristina Knight

"While Google and Facebook continue to be the most prominent channels for digital ad spend, we're now seeing more and more early adopters experimenting with Amazon's ad offerings," said Wes MacLaggan, SVP of Marketing at Marin Software.

Much of the marketer spend within Amazon is for Sponsored Product Ads, which account for more than three-quarters (79%) of the spend there. Headline Shopping Ads represent about 21% of the Amazon spend.

"Amazon has essentially become a massive search engine for consumers far down the purchase funnel and we're eager to help advertisers increase their presence on this important channel in quarters to come. This is a really exciting time to be involved in the digital advertising space, and I'm looking forward to exploring Amazon's impact on the marketing landscape in 2018 and beyond," said MacLaggan.

According to Marin's Q2 2018 Digital Advertising Benchmark Report, the search spend is up about 13% YoY, with much of that increase driven by an increase in CPCs and click volume.

One big change: the number of clicks coming from social networks have dropped about 3% QoQ; this drop is being attributed to new privacy laws and the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Tags: advertising, ecommerce, Marin Software, search marketing, sem trends, seo trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/07/study-finds-search-rising-again.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.