How to use a full-funnel approach to shopping cart abandonment

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Most experts are predicting that the holiday spend will increase between 7% and 10% - what is driving this increase in spending?

Megan Stillerman, SVP of Customer Experience, Miva: Consumers who are fatigued and demoralized by the upheaval and stressors of this last year have shifted spending toward purchases that entertain, distract, and engage. Retailers who are in tune with their customers' needs are responding with increased opportunities for compensatory spending on these products.

In general, many consumers have less to do and more to spend this year. With the pandemic continuing to disrupt travel and gathering plans, displaced spending is going to be redirected to holiday shopping. On the other hand, many of those who are gathering with friends and family this holiday season are doing so for the first time in a while. This translates to events that are bigger, more elaborate, and require more spending to execute.

Brennan Heyde, VP of Product, Miva: Overall, there's been tremendous growth in ecommerce spending over the past 18 months and that growth is still on the up and up as we head into the holiday season. This is largely in part due to people being wary of being in public places as the weather gets colder and the delta variant continues on, which is ultimately driving consumers to shift their spending from in-store to online.

Kristina: What impact will this have on digital merchants, especially smaller brands?

Stillerman: Brands have the opportunity to leverage so many channels, including social media, to forge an emotional connection with consumers this holiday season. The use of lifestyle-oriented social marketing will be especially powerful in connecting consumers with what they aspire to during these uncertain times. It provides an avenue for niche, targeted messaging, advertising, and consumer connections and can connect brands with influencers. This is a super powerful medium, especially for smaller brands where the ROI of even traditional digital media just isn't there yet.

Heyde: Digital Merchants who have already made or are agile and prepared enough to quickly make the right investments in their website experience will benefit most from this increase. Things like customer experience, navigation, usability, checkout flow, product merchandising, cross sell/upsell, analytics, promotions, customer targeting and marketing. These merchants will see higher traffic, higher Average Order Value, and more total revenue.

Kristina: How important will cart abandonment strategies be for smaller merchants?

Heyde: Cart abandonment is a major cause of lost revenue in the business of online selling. Cart abandonment typically leads to a loss of $18 billion for the entire industry each year. These strategies are essential to reduce cart abandonment and increase conversion rates that save smaller merchants with a poor user experience or a flawed sales funnel. When a smaller merchant takes it affects them differently when compared to a larger merchant, these strategies can help identify falling-off points and simplify the experience, retailers can reconstruct top site-related mistakes that could be preventing retailers from making the sale, ultimately reducing stress for smaller merchants.

You've identified 3 stages of the customer journey that are key to shopper engagement - what are these stages and how can merchants use them to deepen engagement and even loyalty?



Stillerman: In ecommerce, the 3 main phases of the customer journey--Awareness, Consideration, and Conversion--describe the process through which a customer goes from discovering a site or a product that site offers to completing a purchase from that site. There are opportunities to engage customers in a meaningful way in each of these three stages.

During the Awareness phase, when shoppers are getting a feel for a website, sellers can keep them invested and exploring by presenting a highly navigable and delightful onsite experience. In the Consideration phase, when customers are thinking of making a purchase and may have added some products to their cart, merchants can engage them with intelligent recommendations, customized offers, and streamlined paths to checkout. When the customer has entered the Conversion phase and is actively trying to make a purchase, merchants should ensure that they're comfortable, informed, and focused--this means keeping the checkout process easy, making sure there are no surprise costs, and setting up the post-purchase stage to be as transparent and informative as possible.

Heyde: The engagement strategies Megan recommends are best facilitated with a site and systems that are optimized for conversion, friction reduction, and transparency. A responsive site with advanced search capabilities is essential for promoting product discovery. Merchants should set up personalized offers that trigger for the right people at the right time. The checkout experience should be made distraction-free, reassuring, and easy with clean and functional design, multiple (and familiar) ways to pay, minimal fields, and shipping cost calculation. Once a purchase is made, automated confirmations, shipping updates, thank-you messages, and personalized offers should be sent out to minimize post-purchase friction and encourage continued engagement.

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce tips, ecommerce trends, Miva, shopping cart abandonment strategy, shopping cart abandonment trends