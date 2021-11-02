Strategies Your Business Can Use to Succeed in the Remote Landscape

by BizReport

In preparing to make remote work a permanent policy, cultural change will play a vital part in developing new, productive work environments.

The changes are not just about technology. Transitioning to a remote work-first approach requires a complete paradigm shift in society's thinking about how businesses function. It also requires a major adjustment in our association with work and how we participate in it. For businesses, taking the following immediate proactive steps can make the change to a remote working environment easier and more profitable for both staff and management.

Start Using a Forwarding Service

An option that should be at the top of everyone's to-do list is starting to use a forwarding service such as All Forward. Doing so will allow you to get important documents and deliveries sent to your business as quickly as possible, no matter what your market may be or where your team members are located. Mail forwarding permits you to get mail such as statements, federal notices, periodicals, and journals from your old location to your new one anywhere in the world. And increasingly today, the new locations for your mail are your company's electronic devices.

Fully Embrace the Use of Digital Documents

The era of making numerous hard copies of documents and distributing them all through an organization is over. Instead, documents need to be digitized as soon as they are generated or received through the use of high-grade imaging equipment and document-management software. In this way, companies can save a great deal of time and money. They can also decrease the number of errors caused by dealing with multiple paper copies of the same information. As an added benefit, digitization will help to conserve the environment by reducing paper consumption.

Make Certain that All Employees are Adequately Connected

Investing in quality real-time communication and collaboration devices is an excellent way to ensure that all on-site and off-site team members are continually connected with one another. Also, make sure that continuous access to broadband is available. In other words, businesses have to provide technology that gives their entire organization the sense that they are always working together no matter where they might be located.

Use Multiple Forms of Communication

Video conferences and chat apps can help keep employees engaged with one another throughout the day, and may offer a way to convey questions or concerns more rapidly than through email.

Select tools to use based on these key factors needed for remote meetings:

1. Real-time communication

2. Content sharing

3. Staying organized

4. Visual thinking

5. Asynchronous communication

Implement Effective Remote Technical Support

Whenever technical problems arise, the IT team should be able to access and inspect employees' hardware and apps. This will reduce downtime and increase employee satisfaction. Cloud services can also assist team members in more quickly accessing required business apps. Having an IT technician keep a sharp eye on a business's continuity can reveal important issues in customers' experience. It can also generate ideas for enhancing customer satisfaction. Implementing a remote management and monitoring tool will provide peace of mind about technical issues. This will enable you to concentrate on other areas of your operation such as marketing and project management.

Make Use of Cyber Security Best Practices

Having a combined in-office and remote working team means having more access points to your business's network. On-site team members will send documents to remote members who will be acquiring files via public Wi-Fi connections. This fact increases the odds that cybercriminals will gain access to your company's data.

You can keep this from happening by adhering to some basic cyber security best practices. These consist of formulating a disaster-recovery and data-loss strategy and encouraging remote employees to use virtual private networks (VPNs). You will also need to upgrade your existing antivirus software and make use of multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Employing cloud resources and real-time communication methods can help make technical support more efficient while also maintaining a connection with the office. Digital document management will enhance productivity even more by guaranteeing that remote workers have all of the necessary data to function effectively. Moreover, adopting this approach will eliminate the cost and difficulty of handling paper documents.

Implementing a remote work-first approach can be a challenge for many businesses. But by making use of these tips, your organization can ensure that team members are fully engaged, connected, and assisted. In this way you can address employees' desire for flexibility while at the same time boosting productivity.

Tags: