Reports find more shoppers looking local

by Kristina Knight

First, data out from Vericast underlines consumers' pandemic fears. According to their new report about three-quarters of Americans are worried about a pandemic resurgence in the coming months and what that resurgence could mean for the economy as a whole.

"Consumers want to be optimistic about the future," said Sarah O'Grady, Vice President of Marketing at Vericast. "Unfortunately, virus and economic concerns are holding them back. This holiday season and throughout 2022, brands must help consumers feel in control and tended to, whether that's through personalized offers, campaigns that highlight familiar routines/rituals, self-care messaging or by offering value at establishments close to home."

About 60% of those surveyed by Vericast said they were optimistic, overall, about the future, but most (60%) still say they'll have smaller holiday gatherings this year. Most (71%) say they'll continue to support local businesses through the holidays.

More data from Vericast and Valassis' 2022 ecommerce outlook can be found here.

Meanwhile and Uberall report finds that most shoppers (67%) will trust local brands over internet-only merchants more. About two-thirds do consider chain stores like Best Buy or Kohls "local" if they have store locations close to them.

"With online consumer trust declining, buyers are reassured by a local presence," said Greg Sterling, VP of Market Insights, Uberall. "People want to buy as their convenience dictates; nearby locations provide convenience as well as additional confidence to buy online, with the knowledge they can pick up or return products locally."



Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 96% of shoppers say they start their product research online even if they plan to buy locally

• Of the 67% preferring local to internet-only retailers, 75% are boomers, 64% are Millennials

• 58% say they are more loyal to local businesses now than pre-pandemic

Additional findings from Uberall's Local CX Advantage report can be accessed here.

