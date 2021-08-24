What merchants need to know before holiday rush

by Kristina Knight

First, from Treasure Data about two-thirds (66%) of shoppers in their survey say they continue to buy online more now than pre-pandemic, and nearly half (47%) say they'll shop both online and in-store during the upcoming holiday season. Most surprising, perhaps, is the 39% who say they'll skip physical stores altogether, though, and do all of their holiday shopping online during the 2021 holiday season.

Meanwhile, Coupon Chief data indicates more consumers are in the mood for luxury. They predict luxury spending will increase by at least 13% through year's end, with leather goods outpacing other luxury items.

Headed in to the holiday season, some US merchants may want to make not of this trend as the US makes up about one-quarter of the luxury goods market.

Finally, data out from Uberall and MomentFeed finds that a growing number of shoppers are no longer distinguishing between online and offline shopping, and that they, in fact, expect to do a combination before making final purchase decisions. According to the report about 69% of shoppers are now using Google to find local business information and reviews, but that while nearly 20% of shoppers now 'prefer to buy and research' products exclusively online, about three-quarters (74%) say they 'rely on stores' during their shopping journey.

"This is a strong indicator that consumers want a real-life experience in their journey - whether to evaluate the physical product in a store and/or the convenience of being able to take it home the same day," said Nick Hedges, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP North America, Uberall. "Though the internet is having a profound impact on consumer decisions, both enterprises and SMBs need to understand the relationship between online and offline behavior to succeed going forward."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 66% of shoppers are 'more likely to buy' online if they can return to a physical store

• 1 in 5 shoppers go to industry-specific websites for information

• The majority of searches are now non-branded

More report data can be accessed here.

