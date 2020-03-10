Expert: Why businesses should lower walls between marketing, IT

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: How important is it for brands to have a clear communication channel between IT and marketing departments?

Gregg Shupe, Digital Experience Thought Leader, Progress: The relationships between Marketing and IT have become closer over the past several years due to the increase in MarTech (Marketing Technology SaaS software) and digital experience capabilities. Modern customers demand brands to deliver on digital expectation: personalized content and services, self-service research and learning, and immersive technologies for better brand engagement. This is illustrated by McDonalds, who transitioned their Marketing teams into the CIO's Division back in July 2019. IT and Marketing teams will need to continue to draw closer together in order to influence and interact with modern customers.

Kristina: Is this the time to begin integrating - somewhat - IT and marketing, so that both departments have a handle on customer data?

Gregg: Absolutely. IT teams are tasked to record and analyze customer data across all touch points in order to provide insights for their marketing teams to deliver data-driven experiences intended to influence customer behavior. Customer Data Platforms (CDP) are hot in MarTech right now as indicated by their CAGR (Compounding Annual Growth Rate) hovering around 16%. Both Marketing and IT are utilizing customer data to create better, modern, and engaging customer journeys throughout the customer lifecycle.

Kristina: What can businesses do to ensure both teams have the right information?

Gregg: Companies must approach Digital Experience as a corporate initiative, not just a marketing initiative. Forrester published 5 competencies companies must focus on in order to successfully deliver on digital experiences: organizational structure, comprehensive digital strategy, change management through governance, agile processes, and last, technology. In order to ensure both marketing and IT have the right information, companies must adapt their corporate vision to include Digital Experience to provide a better customer engagement and experience.

