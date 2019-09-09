Tablets show high engagement for BTS campaigns

by Kristina Knight

LiveIntent has released data from 2019 back-to-school shopping rush and among the more interesting findings is one showing tablets had 50% higher click-through rates than PCs or other mobile devices. LiveIntent's researchers studied dozens of BTS campaigns running on their platform. In addition to campaigns opened on tablets performing better than PC or other mobile devices, those served between noon and 6pm showed the most clicks.

"Marketers have been pushing out their back-to-school campaigns increasingly early over the past several years to win those coveted dollars over competitors," said Kerel Cooper, SVP Global Marketing at LiveIntent. "Timing is very critical here and pushing out earlier might backfire if they aren't picking the right times. The data shows that marketers' spend can be best used for targeting folks on tablets at the beginning and end of the weekend, when their target audience is able to take the time to shop."

About 17% of yearly retail sales come during the back to school rush. More LiveIntent data can be accessed here.

While this data is focused on back-to-school, merchants and brands gearing up for the holiday shopping season may want to take note of the finds, optimizing their campaigns for tablets. They may also want to prep for how shoppers are using mobile devices in-store.

"We [know] retailers have been investing heavily in their businesses to improve their connection to customers, and make their customers' lives easier by making the path to purchase more streamlined, and more enjoyable," said Mark Mathews, NRF's vice president of research development and industry analysis. "Everyone is so busy, and has so little time. They aren't looking for complicated technology. Consumers find the most utility in innovations that make their lives easier and make the transaction process more seamless."

According to the National Retail Federation 55% of consumers want to use mobile devices to check in-store availability of products and 47% want the ability to find where a product is located within a store. Adding in-store tech to help shoppers find items on their shopping lists could help to improve conversions before, during, and after the holiday shopping season.

Data from the NRF's 2019 Summer Consumer View can be found here.

