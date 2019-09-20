BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Social Marketing : September 20, 2019


Study finds negativity prevalent for brands on Facebook

Consumers may still be flocking to social media in droves, but for businesses the social space can be a tough place to navigate. Especially in light of new data out this week from Information Systems Research; their new data indicates that negative brand posts are outweighing positive for branded Facebook pages. For every positive post on branded pages, the data indicates there are two negative posts; negative posts are also getting more comments than positive posts.  Just what is driving the negativity on the social network? We asked a digital expert to weigh in.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What is driving the 'negativity' of business page posts?
 
Mochen Yang, University of Minnesota Assistant Professor, INFORMS Member: One of the key drivers behind the prevalent "negativity" on Facebook business pages, we believe, is that customers perceive business pages as a new "customer service" channel. For example, they post complaints about quality and monetary issues of products and services, hoping that the firms can address them. Because unhappy customers in general are more likely to speak up than happy ones, we end up observing more negative user-generated posts than positive ones on these business pages. In addition, when a firm goes through certain crisis (e.g., during product recalls), social media platform such as Facebook is a popular place for customers to voice their concerns. This further adds to the negativity on business pages.
 
Kristina: How should brands engage with these negative posts?
 
Mochen: First of all, simply deleting or censoring negative posts is probably not an effective approach. During our study, we observe multiple cases where customers issued even more complaints after discovering that their initial negative posts were deleted. Second, brands should be strategic and thoughtful about (1) which negative posts to respond, (2) when to respond, and (3) how to respond. Our study wasn't designed to directly answer to these questions, but other studies have provided some evidence. For instance, Ma et al. (2015) shows that responding to customer complaints on Twitter may in fact invite more complaints in the future. We believe more research is needed to generate comprehensive understanding of these issues.

Kristina: How can a brand recover from a negative post of this type?
 
Mochen: Strategically addressing negative posts on Facebook business pages not only can help a brand to recover from the potential harm of these posts, but may also bring significant benefits. Brands' conversations with customers on Facebook business pages are public to all users on the pages. Therefore, if brands can do an effective job of addressing negative posts, it will be observed by other users, which will likely enhance the positive images of the brands. In general, we suggest that brands should use the public nature of their business pages to their advantages.
 
More Information Systems Research data can be accessed here.






Tags: Information Systems Research, INFORMS, negative Facebook, negative social media, social marketing, social marketing tips, social marketing trends








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2019/09/study-finds-negativity-prevalent-for-brands-on-facebook.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.