Top 3 tips to optimize local search

by Kristina Knight

Understand the Difference Between Good and Bad Location Data

"Don't make your customer hunt for your location - chances are, they'll give up faster than you think. During the holiday season, consumers are frenzied, stressed and tired. Retailers need to make the shopping experience easy for individuals, especially those who prefer to shop in-store," said Alex Porter, CEO, Location3. "That's why it's important to ensure your location is discoverable online and within customer search results (Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc.). Bad data can mislead a customer by showing conflicting local search listings for your business, or worse, it can give preference to one of your competitors or keep your listing from appearing at all."

Keep Your Customers Happy Online and They'll be Sure to Visit Offline

"A bad customer review or rating can harm your business in a big way. Disgruntled consumers will deter friends, family and strangers from purchasing from your brand, simply by sharing their experiences. Platforms like Location3's LOCALACT has a feature dedicated to customer reviews, allowing for individual franchise or business location to engage and communicate directly with customers who post reviews on either Google or Facebook channels," said Porter. "By showing that you care about your customer and are willing to take care of their problems, prospective shoppers are more inclined to purchase from you. They want to feel that you care about them, especially when they spend their hard-earned dollars on your products and services."

Learn from Data and Local-Level Reporting

"Keyword research and localized data are critical for companies. Figure out what keywords and phrases consumers are most likely to use when searching for similar products or your industry. For example, Nike may target keywords like "sneakers" or "running shoes". Once your ideal keyword phrases are identified and your site is properly optimized for those terms, then it's time to incorporate some analytics to double check how things are actually functioning and further develop your keyword strategy to hone in on longtail phrases and terms that can provide a better ROI for your ad spend budget.Understanding what works and what doesn't allows you to adjust your strategy accordingly. Use analytics like Google My Business Insights, Facebook Insights and Paid Media Advertising to gain a clear picture of your company's local digital footprint," said Porter.

Tags: advertising, LocalAct, localized search, Location3, search marketing, search marketing tips