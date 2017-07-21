Survey: People using recycle bin for backup

by Kristina Knight

This, naturally, isn't an optimal strategy. Here are three tips that will improve the backing up of important data.

Proper data protection is more than just running a backup - it's also about accessibility.

"There are a number of definitions for "data protection," but the important thing to remember is that it involves much more than simply running a backup. Proper data protection is included in security planning - it includes business continuity and disaster recovery planning, as well as the many security practices involved in preventing unauthorized access. Comprehensive data recovery involves data availability AND data accessibility at all times," said Rod Mathews, SVP and GM of data protection, Barracuda.



Put your system to the test, and often.

"Our survey of Barracuda data protection professionals found that over 80 percent do not test their data protection strategies more than once a year, and about half of that pool do not test them at all. In the age of ransomware, data recovery could be the only way to avoid paying a ransom that may or may not enable you to decrypt your data that is being held hostage. Plus, the data that you need to protect continually changes - the active user files you care about the most change often, applications are added or replaced, data is moved - and the only way to make sure your recovery solutions are protecting your data is to test them regularly. Besides, it should go without saying that testing the resources your company has invested in is just good business," said Mathews.



The Recycle Bin is not for data recovery!

"Our survey also found that nearly 66 percent of Office 365 administrators rely on the Microsoft Recycle Bin for backup. The Recycle Bin is meant to safeguard against very short-term, accidental data loss on an individual mailbox basis - it does not protect Exchange, Sharepoint, OneDrive, or other services. Default retention times are not standard across services, so administrators may not even have the minimal protection that they expect. Data is non-recoverable once it is deleted or ages out of the Recycle Bin, so the loss of data must be discovered within a short amount of time, which isn't always possible. Companies that have to work within compliance frameworks and manage risk related to liability requirements may find that the native Microsoft tools do not meet their regulatory or internal standards," said Mathews.

Tags: backup data, Barracuda, computer backup, World Backup Day 2017