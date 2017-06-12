BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : June 12, 2017


4 in 10 online shoppers believe feedback overlooked, ignored

New research from experience management firm Qualtrics underlines the need for excellent customer service and attention to customer feedback.

by Helen Leggatt

According to Qualtrics' global survey of 1,700 online shoppers, a significant number do not believe feedback they leave ever gets attention from someone who can act on it. In fact, customers believe their feedback is overlooked or ignored nearly half (40%) of the time, regardless of the channel via which it was provided.

This does not go down well among today's online shoppers. They have high expectations for how promptly online retailers should reply to questions and complaints. Almost half (46%) expect a response to a social media post on the day of posting, while 82% expect a response within a few days.

"Retailers must ensure they are continually collecting, analyzing, and acting on feedback given by online shoppers. Feedback will not only identify potential areas for business growth and further success but will also highlight areas for improvement," said Qualtrics CX principal consultant Vicky Katsabaris.

"Retailers may amplify a shopper's negative experience if they fail to act on feedback and risk unnecessarily losing customers without an opportunity to regain their loyalty," she added. "When online retailers receive feedback, they must act fast for customers to feel their voices have been heard and their suggestions considered."

Tags: customer experience, customer service, CX trends, ecommerce, retail, reviews










