BizReport : Mobile Marketing : May 23, 2017
Why are consumers downloading, and deleting, travel apps?
Why do consumers download travel apps? A new study from Google provides travel marketers with insights into consumer choices and behavior.
According to Google's survey of U.S. consumers, a third decide whether to download an app by whether it will make a task easier followed by a recommendation from a friend and access to offers.
Looking for offers is also the main reason consumers say they use travel apps (44%), followed by using apps to find things to do before visiting (35%) and using them to keep them occupied while travelling (32%). Once downloaded, more than half of travel apps installed were used at least every week.
However, eight in 10 of those surveyed said they had never paid for a travel app. Of those that had paid for a travel app, 44% did so because it had relevant content, 40% because it had good reviews and 39% because it offered functionality unavailable elsewhere.
While 30% of consumers stopped using an app because of the memory it was hogging, 29% did so because they simply no longer had a need for it. Of those, nearly half (48%) said they stopped using an app because they were only using it for a one-off trip, 42% because other apps covered what they needed and 28% because they no longer used that business.
