BizReport : Mobile Marketing : May 23, 2019
Study:More people opening phones with no destination in mind
In the early days of smartphones, consumers would open their phones with a destination in mind. They wanted to play a game, send a text, or maybe order a pizza for dinner. And, while consumers continue turning to their phones for everything from social media to food delivery, many are now opening their phones without a destination in mind. And that, according to a new report, could mean money for the right apps, merchants, or service providers.
"Mobile behavior is changing quickly and the result is a massive opportunity to make smartphones that better serve the needs of today's on-the-go consumer," said Jon Jackson, Mobile Posse CEO. "The companies that solve for this opportunity can make billions by delivering mobile content discovery experiences that users want."
Researchers with Mobile Posse and Phoenix Marketing found that consumers are opening phones an average of 70 times each day, but that most (88%) are opening without a destination - the researchers call this being "appnostic" - in mind. This behavior, say the experts, could be a financial boon for OEMs, wireless carriers, and others who move to monetize phones' lock screens. Other interesting findings from the report include:
▪ 2 in 3 mobile users want improved mobile content discovery, 69% of 18-24 year olds want this
▪ 25% say push notifications are their 'least liked' content discovery option
▪ Mobile content discovery options rank higher than personalized advertising for consumers
▪ 68% of mobile users say they would trade tracking for an increase in content relevance
What kind of content are these consumers in need of? Nearly half (41%) say they want :15 to :30 second content experiences while about one-quarter want :30 to :90 second content experiences.
More data from The Appnostic Journey report can be accessed here.
Tags: Appnostic Journey report, mobile ads, mobile commerce, mobile consumers, mobile marketing, Mobile Posse, mobile trends, mobile use trends
