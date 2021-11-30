Top 3 tips to a stronger ecommerce content strategy

by Kristina Knight

First, consider partnering with other brands

"Build out your partnership ecosystem to explore new ways of delivering content and new people to collaborate with. Consumers are looking for brands to step away from their comfort zone and partner with a face the audience might recognize or someone that isn't quite as mainstream. Partnerships create power in numbers, the more people on their team, the more people they can reach and connect with making their brand top of mind for a consumer," said Cristy Garcia, VP of Marketing, impact.com.

Second, bring more authenticity to branded communications

"Authenticity is the foundation of every marketing plan. In order to have a strong content strategy you need to believe in it and so do your partners. Consumers are looking for a relatable face to show off the products they love, but they won't be warped by just anyone convincing them to buy a product," said Garcia. "Consumers want to see an influencer or content creator interact with the product and wear it in their day-to-day pushing consumers to believe in their content."

Third, remember diversity opens doors

"eCommerce opens doors to endless opportunities on how to target consumers. It is time for brands to veer away from old strategies and try something new; not just one strategy but multiple. Brands need to think outside the box on how they can use this digital-first world to their advantage and leverage it into their content strategies," said Garcia.

