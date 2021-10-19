Reports: Holiday shoppers going online but not on expected days

by Kristina Knight

According to Deloitte at least $1.3 trillion will be spent over the holiday season.

Data out from AdColony indicates that most (81%) of shoppers will be buying online this year with clothing/apparel, electronics, and gift cards topping the list of things to buy. However, while more people will be buying online, many still want the ability to return in-store.

To keep shoppers engaged, AdColony's consumer poll indicates merchants must have easy to navigate apps or sites (47%). Other must-haves include:

• 29% want simplified payment processes

• 13% look for exclusive offers

• 10% want their experience via mobile sites to be as good as that of desktop sites

More data from AdColony's Holiday Shopping Survey can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, while more shoppers are expected to go online this year some retailers expect more random days between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve to be as lucrative as Black Friday. That's because about two-thirds (71%) of shoppers say they'll shop less on the 'big deal' days than in the past.

Instead, many are already cashing in on savings by hitting pre-holiday sales and looking for personalized offers from favored brands. Personalized offers, based on dates of birth, zip codes, and personal interests, are expected to be key for holiday engagement, and has Braze's experts suggesting that merchants prioritize improving their shopper data before the big holiday rush begins.

Other interesting findings from Braze's research include:

• 49% of shoppers say they'll sign up for loyalty programs and 44% to email lists if offered personalized discounts

• 62% would be influenced to buy in-store if offered an in-store only discount

• 51% would shop in-store for free gift-with-purchase offers

More data from Braze's Winning Holiday Formula report can be accessed here.

Tags: AdColony, Braze, ecommerce, ecommerce tips, holiday shopping tips, holiday shopping trends, Q4 ecommerce tips