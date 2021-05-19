Search BizReport
BizReport : Social Marketing : May 19, 2021
Top 3 tips to a better social shopping strategy
As new social platforms and formats emerge, marketers should continue to experiment with what works for them. This is because the social space is also a space where consumers first experience a brand - and that can influence the consumer-brand relationship for years. Here are three tips to improve brands' social shopping strategy.
First, utilize influencers to create message context
"Influencers are experts at developing creative ways to use existing products, and we see them really shine at creating new usage occasions for everyday spend items. Consumers don't need influencers to teach them about these products, they need inspiration to do something different today than what they did yesterday. In a recent consumer survey, we found that 37% of consumers follow influencers because they share innovative ideas and uses for products," said Aaron Kechley, GM, Media and SVP, Strategy, Inmar Intelligence.
Second, make purchasing simple and natural for the product category
"Consumers want a frictionless shopping experience, and that is amplified in CPG. We typically see that with each step added in the path to purchase you are losing would-be buyers with a cumbersome process," said Kechley. "That really is a big benefit of social commerce. A shopper can see an ad or influencer post promoting a certain item, and just click or "swipe-up" to purchase instead of adding the item to a physical grocery list and trying to remember to purchase at their next shopping trip."
Third, experiment and measure
"Because the pace of innovation and growth in social commerce is so rapid, marketers need to allocate a portion of their budget to experimenting with new tactics, formats, and channels. Adopting a formal test-and-learn strategy is always a sound approach to taking advantage of new opportunities created by changes in consumer behavior as we are seeing now," said Kechley.
Tags: ecommerce trends, Inmar Intelligence, m:commerce, m:commerce trends, social commerce, social commerce trends, social marketing, social media trends
