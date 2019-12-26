Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : December 26, 2019
Top 3 Tips for making your App Retargeting Creative Perform
Since the first banner ad ran 20+ years ago, there have been those in the marketing industry saying that digital ads couldn't be creative. So with the smaller screens on mobile phones, app retargeting ads definitely can't be creative, right? Actually, that's not the case and Alex Merutka from Craftsman+ and Leo Giel from YouAppi are here to give three tips for making your app retargeting ads more creative and effective.
Make your ad an extension of the device
"Adopting and producing a digital-first creative approach was considered ridiculous. However, over the years digital has grown larger than TV and print, and it's where we're going to see creativity grow the most. Obviously, some of the original digital ads weren't that creative, but as with anything new, we've learned how to make digital and now mobile ads more engaging and creative. From our experience, the best way to make app retargeting ads more effective is to think about how we resonate with the audience, and leverage that relationship," said Alex Merutka, CEO and founder of creative technology platform Craftsman+. "The vast majority of apps are mobile experiences, and thus more convenient to users. In order to re-engage a user, the creative should focus on the convenience and simplicity of using that app in a way that is relevant and fun. If the campaign is designed to re-engage a game, it needs to get me hooked in 3 seconds or less; if it's for a store, it has to make me want to drop what I'm doing and shop for a new pair of kicks in 4 seconds."
Use the small screen and intimacy of mobile to your advantage
"Everyone in marketing dreams of creating an ad to run during the Super Bowl, but there is something to be said about the intimacy of creating an ad to be viewed by one person on their phone," said Leo Giel CRO at mobile marketing platform YouAppi. "For one, dynamic creative personalization technology enables creating an ad just for that one person viewing it now. And when we create an ad to bring back a dormant user, we know what they liked about the app in the first place, which can be the feature of the ad. Beyond the technology, mobile retargeting ads succeed when they create an intimate moment with the user, reminding them why they downloaded the app in the first place. Use this intimacy to create a moment to re-engage that user."
Users are more responsive to creative retargeting ads
"Numbers don't lie," added Leo Giel from YouAppi. "From the tests we've run, we've seen that app retargeting ads which are creative perform better. Creative means that they don't scream BUY NOW but instead convey a message or a feeling that encourages a user to re-engage with the app, preferably with a smile on their face. And by perform better, I'm talking about better conversion rates - more returning users for less money - from ads which are more creative."
Tags: app ad strategy, app strategy, appvertising, Craftsman+, mobile marketing, mobile strategy, YouAppi
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Top 3 Tips for making your App Retargeting Creative Perform
- Why B2Bers need to build stronger relationships
- Forecast: Multicultural media spending to push $28b next year
- Expert IDs how developers can reduce customer friction
- From recession to impeachment, how DC's headlines may affect SMBs next year
- Studies: Email, mobile key for merchants
- Trend: Look for ABM efforts to increase
- The Amazon Effect to Google Maps, how brands can engage in 2020