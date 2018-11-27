Search BizReport
Ecommerce : November 27, 2018
Cyber Monday stats strong
The strong start to the 2018 holiday shopping period continued on Cyber Monday. According to initial stats out from Adobe Analytics, ecommerce sales closed in on a historic $8 billion mark, and with a significant spike of buy online/pick up in-store purchases.
Adobe's experts say online shopping increased about 19% for Cyber Monday, and they believe the spend will reach $7.9 billion when all is accounted for. That would make Cyber Monday 2018 the largest shopping day in US history.
Thanksgiving Day, shoppers spend $3.7 billion online and on Black Friday, shoppers spent $6.2 billion.
"Cyber Monday sales topped $7.9 Billion according to Adobe Analytics data, making it the single largest shopping day in U.S. history," said John Copeland, head of Marketing and Customer Insights at Adobe. "Sales coming from smartphones hit an all-time high of $2 Billion and we saw a significant spike in the Buy Online, Pickup In-Store trend."
Much of the traffic for Cyber Monday was direct navigation to store websites (25.3% share). More Adobe Analytics data can be accessed here.
Meanwhile, Akamai has released data for the first big shopping weekend of the 2018 season, and their data finds that conversion rates on mobile devices average 2.72%, with desktops averaging 5.12%. But, they also found that bounce rates are up - with mobile devices bouncing 34.71% and desktops bouncing 25.74%. These bounce numbers are an indicator that sites aren't handling the increase in traffic well, and that merchants and brands should perhaps look at their digital infrastructure to see about correcting those problems.
Tags: 2018 holiday shopping, Adobe Analytics, Akamai, cyber monday trends, ecommerce, ecommerce trends
