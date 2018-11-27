BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : November 27, 2018


Cyber Monday stats strong

The strong start to the 2018 holiday shopping period continued on Cyber Monday. According to initial stats out from Adobe Analytics, ecommerce sales closed in on a historic $8 billion mark, and with a significant spike of buy online/pick up in-store purchases.

by Kristina Knight

Adobe's experts say online shopping increased about 19% for Cyber Monday, and they believe the spend will reach $7.9 billion when all is accounted for. That would make Cyber Monday 2018 the largest shopping day in US history.

Thanksgiving Day, shoppers spend $3.7 billion online and on Black Friday, shoppers spent $6.2 billion.

"Cyber Monday sales topped $7.9 Billion according to Adobe Analytics data, making it the single largest shopping day in U.S. history," said John Copeland, head of Marketing and Customer Insights at Adobe. "Sales coming from smartphones hit an all-time high of $2 Billion and we saw a significant spike in the Buy Online, Pickup In-Store trend."

Much of the traffic for Cyber Monday was direct navigation to store websites (25.3% share). More Adobe Analytics data can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, Akamai has released data for the first big shopping weekend of the 2018 season, and their data finds that conversion rates on mobile devices average 2.72%, with desktops averaging 5.12%. But, they also found that bounce rates are up - with mobile devices bouncing 34.71% and desktops bouncing 25.74%. These bounce numbers are an indicator that sites aren't handling the increase in traffic well, and that merchants and brands should perhaps look at their digital infrastructure to see about correcting those problems.

Tags: 2018 holiday shopping, Adobe Analytics, Akamai, cyber monday trends, ecommerce, ecommerce trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/11/cyber-monday-stats-strong.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.