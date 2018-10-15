BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : October 15, 2018


Study: B2B buyers want video

Research continues to be an important part of the buying process for B2B buyers, but most of them also aren't doing that research on their own. Instead, they're relying on video content to help make purchase decisions.

by Kristina Knight

That is one key takeaway from new Showpad data which found that video is increasingly important because of an extended buying cycle. Researchers found that most (54%) of B2B buyers feel the buying cycle has increased, and that more people are now involved in the buying process. For about one-quarter of buyers, at least 5 people were needed to make a purchase; 66% report between 1 and 4 additional people are needed to make a purchase.

"Understanding how the modern buyer makes decisions and engages with content is arguably the most important challenge for today's sales teams, and we wanted to dive deeper into this topic," said Theresa O'Neil, VP of Marketing at Showpad.

What kind of content are buyers looking for? Simple, non-confusing content, that is interactive.

▪ 86% of buyers say they are "overwhelmed and annoyed" with more than 10 pieces of review content
▪ 32% say confusing content makes buying decisions more difficult
▪ 44% would like access to an ROI calculator for buying decisions
▪ 45% are looking for personalized content portals


"We know that the overall buyer experience is a huge factor in the path to purchase, but what we found is that this experience doesn't come at the expense of sales teams. In fact, with the right combination of useful content, proper coaching, targeted information, and innovative technology, consultative sales teams have a huge opportunity to not only close deals faster, but act as valued partners to their clients," said O'Neil.

More data from the Showpad report can be accessed here.

Tags: B2B buyer experience, B2B commerce, ecommerce B2B, ecommerce experience, mobile marketing, Showpad










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/10/study-b2b-buyers-want-video.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.