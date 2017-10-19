Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : October 19, 2017
Marketers failing at personalization
Despite the wealth of customer data available - or perhaps because of it - marketers continue to struggle with personalization. That's the word from Sitecore; their global study finds that while most (79%) marketers believe personalization is a priority, they continue to struggle in analyzing data and putting it to use.
Perhaps more dangerous - consumers already believe there is bad personalization out there. They believe brands are using out-dated information (59%) or that brands 'make assumptions' about what customers want (54%).
"Customers are openly providing insight for brands to understand their wants and needs, but brands are struggling to follow through on their end of the deal," said Scott Anderson, CMO of Sitecore. "The level of expectation that today's consumer has, coupled with the level of dissatisfaction brand marketers have with the tools and resources available to them, suggests brands must take urgent action to improve their ability to collect, connect, analyze, and act on customer data."
Why the disconnect between brands belief in customer data and their use of it? According to the survey, marketers are collecting at least 8 different types of data, from transactional to search data, but, they say, they 'don't have the skills' to properly measure the data at hand. In addition to trouble analyzing data, about 42% say they don't have the ability to integrate the data they've analyzed.
Tags: advertising, advertising data, data analysis, data collection, Sitecore
