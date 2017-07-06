Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Email Marketing : July 06, 2017
Use the power of email personalization to exceed revenue goals
The secret to email marketing success is personalization, according to new research from Monetate which looks at the personalization habits of marketers exceeding their company's revenue goals.
Monetate surveyed 131 marketing professionals and found that those that exceeded their company's revenue goals had a dedicated personalization budget 83% of the time. Furthermore, eight out of ten marketers (79%) that exceeded revenue goals had a documented personalization strategy.
However, just 31% of marketers that met their goals implemented personalization and only 8% of those that missed their revenue goals had invested specifically in personalization.
Those marketers that are most effective have invested in tools specifically to measure personalization efforts. In fact, 88% of those that exceeded revenue expectations have personalization measurement systems in place (compared to 42% that missed goals and 47% that met them).
The report resulting from the survey, the '2017 Personalization Development Study', also reveals that those marketers who exceeded their revenue goals were far more likely to use personalization in triggered emails. Marketers who exceeded revenue projections used personalization in triggered campaigns 78% of the time, compared to just 57% of marketers who met their goals and 62% of those that missed them.
"The biggest takeaway from Monetate's recent personalization survey is that for those that do put in the effort, personalization is not only attainable - it also impacts an organization's profitability," says Maribeth Ross, senior vice president of marketing at Monetate.
Tags: email marketing, personalization, revenue goals
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Older smartphone users irritated by stereotype that they are confused by tech
- Study: Budgets for content marketing to remain steady
- Top 3 tips for a stronger m:commerce strategy
- How to incorporate chatbots in branded social media
- United Nations survey finds Singapore "most committed" to cybersecurity
- Use the power of email personalization to exceed revenue goals
- Europe: Card fraud losses reach new high
- Page loads can be a mobile problem, too
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers