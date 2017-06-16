Online shoppers willing to pay extra for non-branded, discreet packaging

by Helen Leggatt

'Package thieves', 'porch pirates', whatever you want to call them, have taken advantage of the online shopping age. According to Shorr Packaging's survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, 31% have been the victim of package theft in the past year.

But at whose feet do consumers lay the blame for package theft? Shorr Packaging's research revealed that, while 58% of respondents believe shipping companies are doing their job to prevent package theft, 61% believe online retailers are not doing enough.





In fact, consumers believe online retailers should use discreet packaging to help prevent package theft and 37% would be prepared to pay extra for this option.

Due to the potential for packages being stolen, 41% of consumers said they avoid purchasing certain items online including electronics (43%) and collectibles (17%). Among men, $1,333 was the average largest amount they would be willing to spend on an item that required delivery, among women that figure is lower at $987.



