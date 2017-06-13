Offensive content could kill brands

by Kristina Knight

Researchers also found that most (63%) of consumers react more positively to the same ad when that ad is placed on more established media channels.

"CMOs and brand advertisers are increasingly concerned about various aspects of digital and programmatic advertising, including concerns about their ads showing up next to offensive content," said Donovan Neale-May, Executive Director of the CMO Council. "This consumer survey demonstrates that those concerns are well founded. Advertising placed next to objectionable content is damaging to a brand while ads that accompany more trusted content and media are more accepted."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 60% of respondents say they've changed digital media consumption, returning to more trusted, established media brands

• 37% said ads placed on 'fake news' sites or near other questionable content would influence their purchasing decision

• 86% are 'concerned/extremely concerned' about ads being placed near offensive content

• 40% have installed ad blocking software



CMO Council experts looked at how 2,000 consumers in North America and the UK engaged with ads across digital media.

