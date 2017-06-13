Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : June 13, 2017
Offensive content could kill brands
Consumers are more conscious of the content associated with brands, so much that many say they would switch brands if their ads are placed near something offensive. That's the word from the CMO Council. The new study "How Brands Annoy Fans" found that nearly half of consumers would 'rethink purchasing' from brands whose ads are placed near offensive digital content.
Researchers also found that most (63%) of consumers react more positively to the same ad when that ad is placed on more established media channels.
"CMOs and brand advertisers are increasingly concerned about various aspects of digital and programmatic advertising, including concerns about their ads showing up next to offensive content," said Donovan Neale-May, Executive Director of the CMO Council. "This consumer survey demonstrates that those concerns are well founded. Advertising placed next to objectionable content is damaging to a brand while ads that accompany more trusted content and media are more accepted."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 60% of respondents say they've changed digital media consumption, returning to more trusted, established media brands
• 37% said ads placed on 'fake news' sites or near other questionable content would influence their purchasing decision
• 86% are 'concerned/extremely concerned' about ads being placed near offensive content
• 40% have installed ad blocking software
CMO Council experts looked at how 2,000 consumers in North America and the UK engaged with ads across digital media.
Tags: advertising, advertising trends, blogs & content, CMO Council, fake news, offensive content
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Offensive content could kill brands
- Study finds rewards key for mobile gamers
- Ad Roundup: Tools for traffic, ad placement
- Risks to businesses of outdated OS and browsers revealed
- SMBs benefit from 'Brand Britain' post-Brexit
- Significant drop in digital customer service performance among UK insurers
- Research reveals role of video ads in Millennials' perfume purchase process
- New report reveals viewing on a TV set an 'and' not an 'or'
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers