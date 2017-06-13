BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : June 13, 2017


Offensive content could kill brands

Consumers are more conscious of the content associated with brands, so much that many say they would switch brands if their ads are placed near something offensive. That's the word from the CMO Council. The new study "How Brands Annoy Fans" found that nearly half of consumers would 'rethink purchasing' from brands whose ads are placed near offensive digital content.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers also found that most (63%) of consumers react more positively to the same ad when that ad is placed on more established media channels.

"CMOs and brand advertisers are increasingly concerned about various aspects of digital and programmatic advertising, including concerns about their ads showing up next to offensive content," said Donovan Neale-May, Executive Director of the CMO Council. "This consumer survey demonstrates that those concerns are well founded. Advertising placed next to objectionable content is damaging to a brand while ads that accompany more trusted content and media are more accepted."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 60% of respondents say they've changed digital media consumption, returning to more trusted, established media brands
• 37% said ads placed on 'fake news' sites or near other questionable content would influence their purchasing decision
• 86% are 'concerned/extremely concerned' about ads being placed near offensive content
• 40% have installed ad blocking software

CMO Council experts looked at how 2,000 consumers in North America and the UK engaged with ads across digital media.

Tags: advertising, advertising trends, blogs & content, CMO Council, fake news, offensive content










