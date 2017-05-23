Study: Millennials spending 5+ hours each day with phones

by Kristina Knight

And don't count out either Baby Boomers are Gen Xers, although these groups are spending slightly less time with their phones. Researchers found that about half of Millennials spend at least 3 hours per day on their phone; 25% of Baby Boomers were found to use their smartphones as often. Most (85%) of all smartphone users are 'on call' - or have their cell phone within reach - at all times.

"Gartner estimates that there will be 14 billion IoT devices in use by 2020 plus an additional 6 billion smartphones according to IHS," said Prof. Dr. Thomas Hess, Director of the Institute for Information Systems and New Media at the Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich. "People want to connect everything in their lives. They want to automate their home, experience Virtual Reality and use Smart Digital Assistants. And it's all happening now."

Other interesting takeaways from the research include:

• 74% of consumers (worldwide) say they wouldn't give up their cell phone for a full day, even to spend that day with a favorite celebrity

• About one-quarter feels stressed/lost/sad when disconnected from their phones

• Most prefer to return to the store where the phone was purchase for support/repairs

The full study results can be found here.

Tags: advertising, B2X, mobile marketing, mobile marketing trends, smartphone trends