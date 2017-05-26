BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : May 26, 2017


Consumers want more attention from brands during and after purchase process

The importance of personalization is highlighted in new research commissioned by technology group Ricoh Europe.

by Helen Leggatt

According to the report, commissioned by Ricoh Europe, seven in ten consumers say the best brands are those that treat them as individuals. Furthermore, more than half (57%) said they would spend more with brands that make them feel valued as a customer.

An interesting finding is that consumers believe brands care most about them before a purchase (50%), yet they want brands to focus on them more during and after a purchase. Almost six in ten believe brands are only out to make money and do not care about customer service levels.

Ricoh Europe uses an in-house rating system called 'Triple R' to allow consumers to rank how brands build good relationships. Triple R refers to the three stages of the purchase - Reach (before), Respond (during), and Retail (after).

"Consumers see Triple R brands as being at the top of their game when it comes to providing a fast and tailored service," David Mills, CEO, Ricoh Europe."This makes the need for optimized internal processes and the right technology essential to giving customers what they want."

The brands currently ranked as excellent across all three R's within Europe are PayPal, Yamaha Motors and Amazon.com.

Tags: CX, ecommerce, personalization, research, trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/consumers-want-more-attention-from-brands-during-and-after-p.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.