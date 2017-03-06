BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : March 06, 2017


Third of publishers still falling foul of FTC native ad guidelines

Native ads, designed to mimic editorial, are seen as the way forward for advertising. However, new research from MediaRadar reveals that a third of publishers are failing to label such sponsored content correctly.

by Helen Leggatt

MediaRadar's research found that demand for, and adoption of, native advertising continues to rise. Approximately 610 new advertisers adopt the format each month, usually as part of digital packages rather than as a standalone campaign.

However, of the thousands of ads reviewed by MediaRadar from nearly 13,000 brands, 37% of publishers were found to be flouting Federal Trade Commission guidelines on native advertising and were not clearly labeling native ads as paid-for content.

The main culprits are smaller publishers. Only 5% provided no label on native advertising, the rest were found to be mislabeling content using terms such as "sponsored" (74%) or "promoted" (11%) rather than the FTC recommendation of "sponsored content".

nativce.png

However, things have improved since the FTC released its native advertising guidelines in late 2015. At that time, only 29% of publisher websites were compliant. That number has increased by 119% YoY, with 63% of digital publishers having since modified their native advertising to adhere to the FTC guidelines.

Tags: advertising, native ads, publishing, trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/third-of-publishers-still-falling-foul-of-ftc-native-ad-guid.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.