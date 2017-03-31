BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Internet : March 31, 2017


Report: Hackers targeting SMBs

Small businesses may be setting themselves up as a target. That's the word from new Manta data, which indicates that because small businesses aren't staying current with digital security, they're become a bigger target for hackers.

by Kristina Knight

In fact, Manta's data shows that 12% of SMBs have reported a cyber attack in the past, but that most (87%) feel they aren't at risk. Just over two-thirds (69%) of SMB owners say they have controls in place in the event of an attack, but that leaves one-third of SMBs unprotected.

As to what small businesses are using to protect themselves, fewer than 20% are using antivirus software, anti-malware software, or firewalls. Fewer than 15% are using spam filters or are running regular scans to detect vulnerable places within their infrastructure.

"Overall, with the growth in hackers targeting small businesses, owners should invest more heavily in cyber defense to prevent attacks, which can often be more crippling for a small business than a large corporation," writes Manta. "Any data breach, regardless of how small, is a real threat to a small business, which is why prevention tactics are essential."

BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies may be one reason SMBs are more lax in their digital protections. According to Manta's survey most (70%) say they 'do not allow' employees to use personal devices for work; they also do not have a BYOD police (65%) in place for employees.

Tags: cybersecurity trends, hacking trends, Manta, small business security, SMB trends










