New Realeyes' research links emotional response to sales impact

by Helen Leggatt

Realeyes tracked 22,334 consenting consumers, from six different countries, as they reacted to 149 video ads for a variety of products including chocolate bars (Mars, Twix, Snickers), chewing gum, food (such as Uncle Ben's rice and pasta sauces), and pet food.

The aim of the study was to discover if there exists a link between emotional response and sales lift. Interestingly, the study showed that emotional reactions could determine a sales lift 75% of the time. As might be expected, emotional responses that indicated happiness, such as a smile, suggested the ad would generate more sales.

"Being able to identify strong creative with high sales impact enables advertisers to push these ads, and avoid putting media spend behind those with low, or worse - no sales impact," said Mihkel Jäätma, Realeyes' CEO. "It's about spending campaign budgets more effectively, optimizing ad creation and media buying at no additional cost. Just think - an algorithm can detect how people feel about an advert by tracking their facial expressions, and that can tell us whether that ad will sell or not - that's exactly what our scientists have been working to achieve."

Full findings of Realeyes' research can be read here (.pdf).

In another example of how mood relates to advertising, Yahoo's 'Receptivity of Emotions' study found that when a consumer's mood is 'upbeat' they are 30% more likely to engage with native video content, 28% more likely to engage with content marketing and 21% more likely to engage with direct marketing.

