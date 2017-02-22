BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : February 22, 2017


Top tips to reduce involuntary churn

Renewal and retention are two keys to subscription service success, but these two areas can also hold cause for concern, especially when consumers find a reason not to renew. One expert shares his top tips to reduce involuntary churn.

by Kristina Knight

First, examine payment processing

"Companies need to know exactly what happens in the back-end system when a credit card expires or when a customer gets a new card. Some updates can be handled within the system; others require customer engagement. In either case, the solution is ensuring the right tools and techniques are in place and the information on file is proactively kept up to date. Proper communication strategies put in place ahead of time will make sure the information is always accurate," said James Gagliardi, ">Digital River.

Second, look at billing cycles

"A company might consider adjusting billing cycles and deciding whether to charge customers monthly or annually in order to help avoid issues when a card is declined. Also, think about working directly with the banks to help ensure that a credit card transaction can be attempted multiple times, or consider adjusting the company's process to charge customers a few days after their credit card billing cycle. These little tweaks can have dramatic effects," said Gagliardi.

Tags: Digital River, ecommerce, ecommerce billing, subscription ecommerce, subscription service trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/top-tips-to-reduce-involuntary-churn.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.