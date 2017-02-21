98% of shoppers deterred by incomplete content in apps and websites

by Helen Leggatt

According to Episerver's report, 'Reimagining Commerce', 98% of consumers have been dissuaded from completing a purchase because of incomplete or incorrect content. Nearly a third (32%) have been dissuaded every time, whether on a website or app.

Even when a website or app user intends to transact, insufficient content can put them off. According to the report, 21% of incomplete transactions were as a result of incomplete content, and 14% due to incorrect content.

"Our study shows consumers really care about content when shopping online, not only the quality and accuracy, but also how it's delivered to them," said Ed Kennedy, senior director of commerce at Episerver. "Complete and accurate content is now table stakes, and brands looking to go above and beyond must consider personalization."

Episerver's report also reveals that most consumers (92%) visit a brand's website for the first time for reasons other than to make a purchase. Forty-five percent visit a website during product discovery - searching for products - while a quarter are carrying out price comparison and more than 1 in 10 are looking for store details.

Yet, many online brands continue to focus on conversion rates and do not concentrate on the content customers see and the experiences they have while interacting with the brand online.

"What shoppers see on a website or mobile app, and how it is delivered to them, can make or break their final decision to make a purchase," said Ed Kennedy, senior director, commerce at Episerver. "Consumers expect the content they're shown to be relevant, accurate and, increasingly, customized to their preferences and location. To compete in 2017, strong content is no longer negotiable."





