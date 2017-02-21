BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : February 21, 2017


98% of shoppers deterred by incomplete content in apps and websites

Physical retail stores put a lot of effort into their window and counter displays for good reason. They want to provide consumers with as much visual 'content' as possible. New research from Episerver reveals just how important a website's content is to persuading consumers to become customers.

by Helen Leggatt

According to Episerver's report, 'Reimagining Commerce', 98% of consumers have been dissuaded from completing a purchase because of incomplete or incorrect content. Nearly a third (32%) have been dissuaded every time, whether on a website or app.

reimagine.pngEven when a website or app user intends to transact, insufficient content can put them off. According to the report, 21% of incomplete transactions were as a result of incomplete content, and 14% due to incorrect content.

"Our study shows consumers really care about content when shopping online, not only the quality and accuracy, but also how it's delivered to them," said Ed Kennedy, senior director of commerce at Episerver. "Complete and accurate content is now table stakes, and brands looking to go above and beyond must consider personalization."

Episerver's report also reveals that most consumers (92%) visit a brand's website for the first time for reasons other than to make a purchase. Forty-five percent visit a website during product discovery - searching for products - while a quarter are carrying out price comparison and more than 1 in 10 are looking for store details.

Yet, many online brands continue to focus on conversion rates and do not concentrate on the content customers see and the experiences they have while interacting with the brand online.

"What shoppers see on a website or mobile app, and how it is delivered to them, can make or break their final decision to make a purchase," said Ed Kennedy, senior director, commerce at Episerver. "Consumers expect the content they're shown to be relevant, accurate and, increasingly, customized to their preferences and location. To compete in 2017, strong content is no longer negotiable."


Tags: content, ecommerce, personalization, research










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/02/98-of-shoppers-deterred-by-incomplete-content-in-apps-and-we.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.