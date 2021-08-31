BizReport.com | Free Magazines
BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : August 31, 2021


How to build brand loyalty online

Ecommerce has skyrocketed during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers looked online for everything from groceries to new cars. In some instances, the digital experience has helped brands foster even deeper customer loyalty. Here are three tips to use the digital space to improve loyalty.

by Kristina Knight

First, elevate the customer experience

"Purchasing a product or service, especially online, often requires little to no human interaction. Implementing a few extra steps to make each customer feel important can help your brand stand out amongst all the noise. Going above and beyond can entail something small like including a free sample or candy with their orders. To take it a step further, brands can create bigger, personalized experiences for their customers by assigning them personal sales assistants to meet their specific needs and help them reach their personal goals," said Nate Holmes, Product Marketing Manager, Widen Enterprises.

Second, reward the customer

"There are a multitude of great ways to incentivize your customers to buy. Some of the most popular are membership programs, rewards programs, special discounts and annual sales," said Holmes. "Whatever you choose provides your customers with something to look forward to every time they purchase."

Third, provide consistent content

"It's vital to keep your customers looped in on all the newest products, updates, or relevant products for them, along with a consistent number of resources, education, and helpful information about their interests. Test out which approach works best for your organization. Whether it's a separate section of your website dedicated to expert advice on a product or service, or a more creative approach like a podcast that entertains your audience, you are going to need help managing all the digital assets you create," said Holmes.






Tags: build brand loyalty tips, digital brand loyalty tips, ecommerce loyalty, loyalty marketing, loyalty marketing tips, Widen Enterprises








