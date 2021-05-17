Report: Online publishers see revenue rebound

by Kristina Knight

Beginning in the fall months, publishers saw revenue begin to pick up, however the largest gains have been seen by the biggest publishers with smaller publications continue to struggle to regain their footing.

Interesting takeaways from the report include:

• Tech and Telecom both increased revenue by 31% YoY

• Tech and Telecom increased share by 16% YoY

• 25% of revenue was accounted for in CPG

• 15% of revenue was accounted for in Retail

The Travel category was the big loser for 2020 as many consumers stopped traveling because of restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Overall, the travel category saw a revenue decrease of about 56%.

"2020 was a year of resilience and resurgence for publishers," said Patrick O'Leary, Boostr co-founder & CEO. "The industry was in the perfect position to embrace, and ultimately leverage, rapidly changing consumer behaviors, interests, and uncertainties. However, there were clear winners and losers. Those that had full visibility into pipeline, forecasts, sales activity, products, and inventory were able to identify where new opportunities were and what products were needed to win them. And, unfortunately, those with more antiquated processes, product offerings, and technology are still suffering losses to this day."

More data from Boostr's MediaAd Sales Trend Report can be accessed here.

