5 Tips for Marketers working remotely

Working from home seemed like a daydream to most workers until the COVID-19 pandemic turned it into a necessity for 66% of American employees. Working remotely certainly has its benefits like no commute, location independence and staying safe during the pandemic due to a lack of colleagues. Nevertheless, it comes with its own set of challenges, especially for marketers who often work closely with their colleagues as part of a marketing team. But there are many things that you can do to improve your remote workflow.

Use those 5 tips to create a smooth and productive workday:

Stick to a work schedule

Your workday should start and end at the same time each day. This way it's easiest to maintain a clear work routine. Consider in the previous evening which tasks are due the next day and which need to be done urgently. Schedule those priorities in the morning to make sure you get all your important tasks done. Use the Pomodoro technique to increase your productivity. Lastly, remember to schedule regular breaks.

Dedicated workspace

Having dedicated workspace helps your brain to switch into working mode and allows you to focus on your tasks. It also helps you create a clearer work/life balance at home.

Communicate often

It's critical to communicate often while working remotely, especially when your work outcome depends on team effort like in marketing teams. Communicate all your questions, doubts, concerns and wins via slack, skype, zoom or google hangouts. Scheduling a daily video conference helps to keep everyone on the same page regarding your tasks and goals.

Invest in high-quality work equipment

If your personal laptop is rather outdated, have a look at the latest laptop sale. When you spend the better part of the day at your laptop you need a powerful and fast laptop as well as other equipment such as a decent web camera and a microphone for smooth online meetings with your colleagues. If you have to work while your kids are around, consider investing in a pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

Take time for professional development

At the moment you can't attend live seminars and networking events for the foreseeable future. But you can still further your professional development at home. Now is the perfect time to read all the marketing books you never had time for. Alternatively, learn new marketing skills to boost your career via online courses.

There are many ways to create a productive, remote work life. Give those tips a try.

