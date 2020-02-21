Listening vs. Watching: How Hispanic consumers engage with digital content

by Kristina Knight

New data out from H Code breaks down how Hispanic consumers are engaging with music and other content. Hint: they're engaging online and in droves. According to researchers 40% of Hispanic people living in the US spend at least 5 hours each week listening to digital music streams. About 42% say they spend at least 6 hours streaming either audio or video content, though slightly more say they listen more than they watch.

In fact, Hispanics are primarily turning to mobile apps and streams (66%) rather than traditional radio or television sets.

This, according to several experts, is key for English-speaking businesses in the US because while Hispanics are streaming more and more content they aren't being served by that content.

Despite their consumption of content, data out from PQ Media finds that content creators aren't representing the Hispanic demographic in the content created and many businesses allocate fewer than 10% of budget dollars to targeting Hispanic consumers.

Data from Pew Research finds that 79% of Latinos are US citizens about most (78%) have lived in the US for at least 10 years.

