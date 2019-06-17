Study indicates mobile not brand-safe

by Kristina Knight

According to Pew Research more than one-third of Americans are now primarily using smartphones to access the internet. With more and more consumers hitting the mobile space, brands are following, using devices and mobile behavior to target consumers as they surf, shop, and post on social media.

And, while the mobile space can bring brands and consumers closer, it can also cause problems because, as researchers with DoubleVerify have found, the mobile space is rife with fraud. Their researchers found that brand safety violations within mobile apps have increased more than 190% since 2018, and up to 120% of mobile or CTV apps have been identified as fraudulent.

This should be a big concern for brands and marketers in the mobile space.

"Brand safety, fraud and viewability continue to be top-of-mind for advertisers, and with good reason," said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DoubleVerify. "Headlines buzz with stories about brands appearing beside fake or objectionable content, and emerging fraud schemes. The stakes are high as advertisers rightfully demand clarity and confidence into the quality and performance of their digital investment."

Other interesting findings from the 2019 Global Insights Report include:

▪ Finance, Pharma, Travel, and Auto categories have the highest brand safety violations

▪ Mobile app fraud increased 6%, Desktop fraud decreased 7%

▪ The EMEA have the highest brand safety incident numbers, APAC have the lowest

More data from the DoubleVerify report can be found here.

Tags: brand safe marketing, DoubleVerify, mobile ads, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, mobile trends, Pew Research