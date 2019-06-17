BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Mobile Marketing : June 17, 2019


Study indicates mobile not brand-safe

The mobile space could be a dangerous place for brands. That is a key takeaway from new DoubleVerify data. Researchers found that brand safety incidents can be as much as three times higher in apps than is other digital spaces. And, with more ad budgets pushing in to mobile, it could make mobile a dangerous place for brands and marketers.

by Kristina Knight

According to Pew Research more than one-third of Americans are now primarily using smartphones to access the internet. With more and more consumers hitting the mobile space, brands are following, using devices and mobile behavior to target consumers as they surf, shop, and post on social media.

And, while the mobile space can bring brands and consumers closer, it can also cause problems because, as researchers with DoubleVerify have found, the mobile space is rife with fraud. Their researchers found that brand safety violations within mobile apps have increased more than 190% since 2018, and up to 120% of mobile or CTV apps have been identified as fraudulent.

This should be a big concern for brands and marketers in the mobile space.

"Brand safety, fraud and viewability continue to be top-of-mind for advertisers, and with good reason," said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DoubleVerify. "Headlines buzz with stories about brands appearing beside fake or objectionable content, and emerging fraud schemes. The stakes are high as advertisers rightfully demand clarity and confidence into the quality and performance of their digital investment."

Other interesting findings from the 2019 Global Insights Report include:

▪ Finance, Pharma, Travel, and Auto categories have the highest brand safety violations
▪ Mobile app fraud increased 6%, Desktop fraud decreased 7%
▪ The EMEA have the highest brand safety incident numbers, APAC have the lowest

More data from the DoubleVerify report can be found here.






Tags: brand safe marketing, DoubleVerify, mobile ads, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, mobile trends, Pew Research








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2019/06/study-indicates-mobile-not-brand-safe.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.