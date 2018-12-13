Search BizReport
BizReport : Blogs & Content : December 13, 2018
3 Content Marketing tips for 2019
Marketers and brands can look for content to begin playing a larger than ever role in their endeavors in 2019, making a sound content strategy a must. Here are three content marketing tips to improve strategy just in time for 2019.
Focus on video
"More content marketers will invest heavily in video in 2019. But the smart marketers won't do a simple video and call it a day. The only way to stand out in 2019 is with in-depth and
Account-based Marketing
"Account-based marketing will move beyond traditional marketing campaigns and fully infiltrate the world of content. The rest of the marketing team shifted to ABM strategies in 2018 and content marketers will also start to feature accounts in content to drive engagement in 2019. This could be anything from blog posts featuring target accounts to podcast interviews with thought leaders at the same company. Content is just another channel that can be used to target the right accounts for your business," said Hogan.
Newsletters continue to be key
"The email newsletter will become even more important. As the cost of paid content rises and SEO experts predict search will become even tougher, owned email lists become even more valuable. Your audience is interested in authentic and compelling newsletters where they get everything they need to know about one topic. If you can become a trusted resource for your audience, you'll succeed in 2019," said Hogan.
Tags: 2019 advertising strategy, advertising, content marketing, content marketing tips, content marketing trends, email marketing, mobile marketing, Zaius
