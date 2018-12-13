BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Blogs & Content : December 13, 2018


3 Content Marketing tips for 2019

Marketers and brands can look for content to begin playing a larger than ever role in their endeavors in 2019, making a sound content strategy a must. Here are three content marketing tips to improve strategy just in time for 2019.

by Kristina Knight

Focus on video

"More content marketers will invest heavily in video in 2019. But the smart marketers won't do a simple video and call it a day. The only way to stand out in 2019 is with in-depth and original video series that resonate with your target audience and make people want to actively subscribe. Marketers in 2019 will have to think less like marketers and more like YouTube stars with videos people truly want to watch," said Cara Hogan, Content Director, Zaius.

Account-based Marketing

"Account-based marketing will move beyond traditional marketing campaigns and fully infiltrate the world of content. The rest of the marketing team shifted to ABM strategies in 2018 and content marketers will also start to feature accounts in content to drive engagement in 2019. This could be anything from blog posts featuring target accounts to podcast interviews with thought leaders at the same company. Content is just another channel that can be used to target the right accounts for your business," said Hogan.

Newsletters continue to be key

"The email newsletter will become even more important. As the cost of paid content rises and SEO experts predict search will become even tougher, owned email lists become even more valuable. Your audience is interested in authentic and compelling newsletters where they get everything they need to know about one topic. If you can become a trusted resource for your audience, you'll succeed in 2019," said Hogan.

Tags: 2019 advertising strategy, advertising, content marketing, content marketing tips, content marketing trends, email marketing, mobile marketing, Zaius










