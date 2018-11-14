Search BizReport
BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : November 14, 2018
Study: Returns process key to customer loyalty
New data out from Narvar draws a direct line between product returns and customer loyalty. According to their new report a positive return experience - meaning it is simple to return with in-store or online, that customer service associates are knowledgeable, and that return options are available - drives increased customer loyalty.
The really good news from this is that most (70%) of consumers surveyed said their most recent return experience was easy. But, about one-third of shoppers say they have kept unwanted items because they "don't want the hassle" of returning the item, and of those who mail-in returns, nearly one-third worry about the return getting lost in the mail.
Here is where things can get hairy for retailers, though:
▪ 69% of shoppers say they won't buy from a retailer again if they have to pay returns postage
▪ 67% say they won't buy from a retailer again if they have to pay restocking fees
Conversely, 96% of those surveyed said a positive returns experience would prompt them to visit a merchant again.
"More and more, consumers are demanding to be kept in the loop throughout their shopping journey, which includes returns. Shoppers are even willing to put in a little more effort in exchange for clear and proactive updates," said Amit Sharma, founder and CEO, Narvar. "Retailers will need to treat returns as a critical moment of opportunity in the customer experience."
Merchants and retailers who aren't sure where their returns measure up should take a cue from Amazon - the online giant's customers are mostly happy with the returns process - 75% say returning items to Amazon "is easy". Most Amazon shoppers need only to print a return label to return a product, and 39% say they received confirmations when their refunds were processed.
Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce returns, loyalty marketing, mobile marketing, Narvar, retail returns, retail trends
