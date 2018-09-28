Inbox Overload hurting email strategy

by Kristina Knight

The research also shows that nearly half (42%) of those who aren't opening emails are also not unsubscribing from email lists - they are simply scanned subject lists and opening the emails with the most relevant subject lines.



What does this mean for retailers and merchants? First, that subject lines need to be relevant and personalized, and should drill down into their customer data to find those relevant tidbits. For example, many consumers are receiving "targeted emails" but with deals that are outside of their city/region. This means that merchants aren't properly analyzing consumers' data to ensure the right messages are reaching the right consumers.



"Growing competition and shifting consumer expectations prompt marketers to start delivering more relevant content, better personalization, and unique experiences in order to move consumers along each stage of the customer journey - from awareness to loyalty," said Jim Sturm, President, Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "Brands must get creative with their programs and use the wealth of customer data at their disposal to identify customers' preferences and interests in order to keep them engaged."



Other interesting findings from the report include:



· 33% of subscribers ignore emails not offering discounts/free shipping

· 37% of consumers believe they receive "adequately personalized" emails from merchants

· 68% of Centennials say they receive "too many" emails



"Retailers must evolve to meet shopper expectations," said Michael Iaccarino, CEO & Chairman, Infogroup. "Marketers must find the right technology and service partner to help them identify consumer preferences across channels and build data-driven strategies that capitalize on those preferences."

