Amazon pushes past Google for product search

by Kristina Knight

Jumpshot's findings also highlight this: the bulk of Amazon purchases are made from product searches and not from ads, merchandising, or aggregators - meaning that people who go to Amazon aren't being influenced heavily by ads. Rather, they know what they're looking for, conduct and search and make a purchase.

"Amazon's dominance has really set it apart as the default place for product search, encroaching on Google's territory," said Deren Baker, CEO of Jumpshot. "They have started to leverage that strength with more sponsored placements, making billions on their product search even while their market share plateaus."

Amazon's market share is roughly 80% and that is across several product categories. While their market share has remained steady, the market share of others, including big box stores like Walmart, has begun rising again. Walmart's market share, for example, has risen 3.5x faster than Amazon's. Breaking the growth down by category:

• Walmart and Home Depot show 16% market share growth while Amazon's market share declines

• Wayfair, in the furniture category, has shown a 21% market share and IKEA shows 57% YoY growth

• Women's clothing retailers like H&M show growth, but Amazon's market share has stagnated

The full Jumpshot report can be accessed here.

