BizReport : Ecommerce : May 14, 2018


Report: Ecomm important for B2B brands

While many still consider business to business (B2B) buying to be the domain of traditional retail commerce, new data out from Avionos indicates that more and more B2B buys are made online.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with digital commerce solution provider Avionos found that most B2B buyers (83%) want to make more of their purchases through B2B sellers that offer robust ecommerce offerings. Additionally, 89% say they are making more of their B2B purchases online now than last year, and that self-serve options are important for them, making personalization key for B2B websites.

"Personalization and relevance have always intuitively been a part of the B2B buying process. For so long, B2B organizations have leveraged in-person relationships to meet the demand for more relevant relationships across multiple touch points," says Scott Webb, president of Avionos. "However, as millennials take on more procurement roles, the way organizations deliver that personalized experience needs to adapt to the digitally native nature of this new generation of customers if they want to maintain this market share."

And, while the ease of ecommerce is key for B2B buyers, 54% also say they are looking for detailed product content. Just over 40% say content that isn't robust is the 'biggest pain point' of the digital buying process.

"While each organization is at a different point in their digital journey, our study reveals that the move toward more personalized, robust commerce systems is imperative," says Dan Neiweem, principal and co-founder of Avionos. "For B2B businesses that have not started to build toward greater digital offerings, it's important for them to find a small way to get the ball rolling. If businesses are already in the thick of digital transformation, they need to keep moving forward and evolving their experience."

Tags: Avionos, B2B ecommerce, B2B tips, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, small business










