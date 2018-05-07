Brands: How to make your connection with data providers seamless

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: How can media companies work seamlessly with data providers?



Allison Stern, CMO & Co-Founder of social video analytics company Tubular Labs: At Tubular Labs, we have about 200 customers, mostly in the in the media industry, but increasingly more brands as we continue rolling out new products to hyper flow that market with data and intelligence tools. We released Intelligence to help with all content creation, and then Dealmaker for branded content success so that sales teams can use it to help with their branded content pitching. Recently we rolled out an API, which is basically just a fire hose of our data. Naturally, we collaborate with our customers and continue to land and expand inside major media companies.



Kristina: What's an effective strategy for monetizing online video?



Allison: The first step for the digital media industry was building views on social platforms, whether on YouTube or Facebook.



The second step is building a business on top of those video views. What we were hearing from everyone was that branded content was the best way to monetize, especially in a world where YouTube takes a cut of the ad revenue and Facebook doesn't have a revenue share, but you're generating views on these platforms.



People who were making money were doing it through branded content, and we wanted to help people generate revenue so we rolled out DealMaker, which is tracking over 200,000 branded campaigns at this point. For example, you may have "Tasty with Honda" on Facebook, or on YouTube it may say "sponsored by" or "#ad" -- we're tracking all of that, regardless of which account uploaded the video.



Kristina: What type of companies can benefit from an investment in digital video and video measurement?



Allison: What's interesting is that we're looking at the brands investing in branded content, what's working and what's not-- we're seeing everyone from traditional networks (Viacom, NBCU) to publishers (Daily Mail, Jungle Creations) use Tubular Labs DealMaker to prospect, pitch and report on branded content. This is the year where major players are allocating value to branded content. Networks have internal agencies for branded content, and it's a part of their integrated marketing communications strategy. Tubular has tracked over 580,000 branded videos since it began tracking them in July 2017.



Kristina: What's a lesson you'd like to share with companies creating digital video?

Allison: Data is not useful, insights are useful. Insights guide creators to make the right content and distribute it on the right platform.

Tags: advertising, advertising data, consumer data protection, data privacy, ecommerce data, Tubular Labs