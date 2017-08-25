BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
August 25, 2017


Report: App Install Fraud costing $300m

Mobile marketers are getting hit hard by app install fraud. DataVisor has studied the area and found that this area is costing mobile brands about $300 million per year.

by Kristina Knight

Part of the problem is that fraudsters are becoming more savvy about fooling mobile brands. For instance, more than 80% of fraudulent installs artificially generate at least one app event after installing, and nearly one-third (29%) show artificial 'returns' within 24 hours. These 'returning' installs signal to many brands that the install is legitimate.

"As we look at fraudsters across various industries, one thing remains the same - there are more tools available than ever for sophisticated criminals to skirt detection and they are taking full advantage of them," said Ting-Fang Yen, director of research, DataVisor. "As more money is poured into mobile advertising, the incentive to try and steal it grows. Mobile marketers around the globe have to be vigilant in protecting their ad spend and making sure the users they pay for are legitimate, otherwise millions of dollars are wasted on fake users, seriously impacting both your budget and bottom line."

The highest app install rates are coming from Saudi Arabia (15.8%), India (7.8%) , and the US (6.5%).

The full report can be found here.

Tags: app download trends, app fraud, DataVisor, mobile marketing, mobile marketing trends










