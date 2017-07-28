Expert IDs pitfalls to avoid in using AI in email

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What drawbacks are there to using AI in email campaigns?



David Baker, COO and Founder of Cordial: The drawbacks to any nonhuman decision making are accuracy and human instinct/intuition. Neither machine learning nor AI is a toy for lazy marketers. You only get out what you invest in them, and they require work as the marketer fueling them must continually tune different models. It also requires careful consideration of a company's risk profile. With AI, marketers have infinite options, having the confidence to let programs self learn and make decisions on customer experience, is a scary proposition for traditional marketers. The key is to balance predictions and the sheer pace of insights with intuition and in-market discipline. It's much easier said than done. As valuable as this can be, it can also be a major distraction, if not managed well. Marketers need tools that are proven to work efficiently at their disposal. Without them, it's too easy to lose sight, slow down and hamper goals.



Kristina: How do machine learning and adaptive messaging work together?



David: This is a simple concept. Machine Learning is the ability of machine to learn without having to be explicitly programmed. In human words, you don't need the answers or even the questions to learn, which is tough for marketers who live off of a hypothesis and prove it or disprove it approaches. Adaptive Learning is use of machine and interactive devices to orchestrate human and mediated resources that adapt to each user. They work together best when you have a commitment to long-tail engagement. You have an unpredictable , fluid industry and you have complexities centered on device and place shifting. At Cordial, we believe the real impact for companies will be in driving value through interactions and allowing machines to help adapt that over time, where the rules may change by lifestage, time of year, or even impact of macroeconomic shifts. Adaptive simply translates to building a value based connection that provides service value, promotional value, education value and entertainment value in sustainable ways.

