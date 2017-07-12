BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : July 12, 2017


Consumers increasingly prefer digital coupons to paper

Couponing is an easy and smart way for consumers to save money and has proved consistent and popular with marketers throughout the years. As more consumers head to the stores armed with a smartphone the preference for digital coupons has increased significantly, according to a new report from Valassis.

by Helen Leggatt

Almost all consumers use coupons when supermarket shopping (99%), according to Valassis' report, and almost all (96%) actively seek out promotional offers more often or as much as a year ago.

coupons.pngDemand for coupons and vouchers remains high, especially among younger shoppers. Nearly half (49%) of 16-24 year olds said they had increased coupon use compared to 33% of all consumers.

While paper coupons continue to be popular, Valassis' 'Coupon Intelligence Report' shows increasing use of digital coupons. The percentage of consumers who say they prefer to get discounts on their smartphone has increased 33% from 2016 to 2017.

However, despite demand, 41% of consumers report that they are receiving fewer coupons than a year ago. Furthermore, respondents reported decreases in coupon availability across most of the usual sources, with 65% claiming they now receive fewer coupons at the checkout and 35% find fewer coupons online.

"Several grocery retailers have pulled back from using basket price comparisons against other supermarkets, which often resulted in the price difference being printed out as a voucher when checking out," said Charles D'Oyly, managing director of Valassis UK. "This promotional mechanic has been popular since early 2010, but with the rise of the deep discounters and the need to compete on everyday low prices for household staples, it looks like retailers are not issuing as many of those types of coupons and vouchers."

Tags: coupons, ecommerce, marketing, mobile, retail










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/consumers-increasingly-prefer-digital-coupons-to-paper.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.