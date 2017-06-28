Survey finds growing interest in Open Source

by Kristina Knight

Of the Open Source options currently on the market, 74% believing they'll see an influx of new Node/Node.js companies and opportunities. Behind Node came Docker (62%), NPM (28%), and Spark (26%).

Joe McCann, NodeSource Founder and CEO, said, "Open source is truly open for business. Open source projects are permeating every aspect of business operations and digital transformations. They are integral to mission-critical functionality. Node.js is emerging as the runtime of choice for DevOps, because Node.js enables enterprises to be operationally efficient, fast-to-market and fast-in-the market."

Nearly one-third of respondents expect to see a proliferation of Open Source IPOs over the next year (28%).

Node.js, and other Open Source hubs, allow brands to efficiently use event driven I/O models; brands including NetFlix, WalMart, and Fidelity have tapped Node.js to create reliable, quality experiences for their customers.

