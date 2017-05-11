BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : May 11, 2017


Brands: How to use AI to increase customer loyalty

Consumers want more personalized experiences online, and according to one expert, AI is one way to increase the personalization level - and increase customer loyalty.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What is the connector between loyalty and artificial intelligence?

Phil Yakuel, CEO & Founder, Optimove: It's now up to brands to meet these heightened consumer expectations. In many ways, loyalty is now in the hands of the customer in that today's shoppers, especially those part of the decidedly fickle Gen Z category, expect brands to be loyal to them by showing that they're listening.

Beyond loyalty programs, an actual customer retention program is essential, and must carefully integrate customer data science and artful marketing. Marketers should forgo one-off deals and instead invest in the long-term relationships, and this requires ongoing, personalized communications, and software to constantly recalibrate their outreach based on customer data. Customers are not static, so your campaigns can't be either.

Kristina: How can brands better use AI to increase loyalty?

Phil: If marketers are able to segment their customers into smaller and smaller groups predicted to behave similarly in response to particular actions, they will almost always realize more successful marketing campaigns, with immediate improvements in sales and retention - and, of course, customer loyalty. Artificial intelligence helps them do just that.

Kristina: Can you offer an example?

Phil: If you know that customer A doesn't respond to your offer for free bread, it's because they're gluten-intolerant, and not because they don't check their email on weekends -- which is why customer B didn't respond. Understanding that level of detail can make all the difference to how they view your brand and where they take their loyalties. And as a side benefit, targeting only the most relevant customers with each action can yield lower marketing costs.

Tags: advertising, artificial intelligence, loyalty marketing, loyalty marketing trends, Optimove










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/brands-how-to-use-ai-to-increase-customer-loyalty.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.