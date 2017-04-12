Study: First impressions key for SMB customers

by Kristina Knight

Some small businesses are struggling with their first impression, according to new research. Data shows that shows half of consumers leave a SMB website with outdated contact information, and 42% will leave if a website doesn't include business hours and address information.

Researchers also found that half of consumers expect to have the same experience on a small business website that they would have on the website of a large chain store.

"Based on a recent poll of our customers, we know that lack of time and limited resources are the top challenges for micro business owners as they look to grow their businesses. This latest consumer data arms these business owners with the insights to strategically prioritize their marketing tactics - specifically as it relates to their core digital presence," said D. Scott Bowen, vice president and general manager of Vistaprint Digital. "With 68% of consumers saying that up-to-date and accurate website content is most important when it comes to having a positive experience with a small business site, allocating time to regular site updates is critically important to putting your best foot forward."

Other interesting findings from the Small Business Consumer Expectations Report:

• 42% are 'unlikely to purchase' from SMB sites that are poorly designed or unprofessional

• 45% of those visiting SMB sites are looking for product information

• 29% believe websites are outdated if they haven't been updated within the previous 6 months

• 25% say websites are outdated if not updated within the previous month

Researchers polled 1,800 US consumers in March to come to these results.

Tags: advertising, branded content, ecommerce, ecommerce site design, VistaPrint, website design